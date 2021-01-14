Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the quality of ongoing construction works on a modern Hohoe Central market would qualify the Assembly for future grants.

Construction works on a modern market for the Municipality began in July 2020, under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) at an estimated cost of GH₵8,000,000.

It formed part of the World Bank support to the Assembly as one of the best performing Assemblies in the country with the market having 106 lockable stores, 144 sheds, a warehouse, creche, health, police and fire posts.

Mr Ofori in an address during a site assessment by stakeholders and staff of the Assembly, said construction works on the market had so far been remarkable, adding that, any shoddy work carried out would deny the Assembly future funding for projects.

He said the Assembly was assessing the construction firms to ensure they carried out quality works on the project.

The MCE commended the stakeholders for their keen interest in the construction of the market and urged them to continue supporting the Assembly and the firms to deliver excellent work.

Mr Charles Osei Ababio of the Soman Consult Limited, the consultancy firm on the project told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that although the project had been delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, “the quality of work from the three contractors are very impressive”.

He said some of the structures and construction works such as concrete works had their columns “coming out well” and the contractors were doing well.

Mr Ababio said some challenges that the firms faced were procurement and inability of shops to open for the purchase of building materials to the site for the continuation of constructions.

He said there would be massive improvement on site once the challenges were addressed.

Mr Isaac Adza Tettey, Volta Regional Economic Planning Officer and Coordinator, Ghana Secondary Project, said “what I am seeing means that work is progressing steadily and it is my desire that we complete the project at the right time”.

J. A. Biney &Co. Limited, John Mork Construction and Trading Limited and Crown of Victory Company Limited are the construction firms undertaking works on the market.