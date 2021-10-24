MCE tours Akatsi Central Market

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South in the Volta Region, has paid a working visit to the Akatsi Central market to acquaint himself with some challenges facing the market.

The visit, which was carried out on Saturday, October 23, also formed part of his familiarisation visit to key decentralised government departments and institutions in the Municipality.

Mrs Lydia Abadzivor, the Akatsi Central Market Queen, led the MCE and his entourage to sections of the market such as, ‘Agbelimorsime,’ abattoir, fish market, the abandoned slaughter house, toilet facility, among others.

Addressing some traders and leaders during the tour, Mr Nyahe expressed his happiness about the support they had given him since his appointment as the MCE for the area.

He commended the market leaders for their participation in his first visit.

He also admonished the traders to always keep the market clean after observing heaps of waste products at some vantage points within the market.

Mrs Abadzivor on her part, disclosed that sanitation at the market was a very serious problem and further identified inadequate waste bins as a major problem.

She also bemoaned bad security and disrespect on the part of some traders and motor riders leading to undue traffic at the market.

“There are reports of theft in the market on a daily basis. As we speak, we have only a few security men for this big market,” she stated.

She said the improper construction of drains was contributing to flooding in the market and as a result, making it inaccessible for drivers and motorists to ply.

“Our toilet facilities are not in any good hygienic condition and the roof of some sheds have been ripped off,” she added.

After the tour, Mr Nyahe promised to expedite action on processes to curb some disturbances at the market as soon as possible.

He also promised to boost security in the market.

The Akatsi Central market is one of the biggest markets in the Volta Region.

The visit also took the MCE to some communities in dire need of social interventions.