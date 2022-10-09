MCE underscores relevance of Zonal Councils in promotion of local governance

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South in the Volta Region, has underscored the relevance of Zonal Councils in the promotion of local governance and economic development at the grassroots level.

“The Local Government Instrument, 2010 (L.I 1967) have been carefully crafted to revamp and re-energise the Zonal Councils so that they can help deepen decentralisation and development at the local level through the various roles that the members of Zonal Councils and Unit Committees are to play.”

Mr Nyahe made the remarks in his sessional address at the second ordinary meeting of the third session of the first assembly of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly.

He appealed to Assembly members, who are part of the Zonal Councils to ensure that Development, Services, and Finance and Administration Committees, function effectively to ensure Action Plans and Budget Estimates of their respective Zonal Councils are prepared on time.

“Management of the Assembly has accordingly facilitated the opening of new Bank Accounts for the four Zonal Councils of Akatsi, Avenorpeme, Gefia and Wute to ensure their efficient and effective operations,” he said.

On revenue mobilisation, Mr Nyahe said despite the global financial challenges facing countries, it was important that the Assembly intensified its revenue mobilisation efforts.

He appealed to tenants and clients of the assembly to pay their market tolls, rents, and business operating permits to avoid any legal action against them.

Mr. Nyahe further commended staff of the assembly for working assiduously to pass the District Assemblies Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT), which would enable the Assembly to access some funds from Central Government for developmental projects.

Mr Raphael Ahiable, the Presiding Member of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, on his part, emphasised on the need to protect the dignity of each and one another for a common success.

“The Assembly staff is kindly requested to continue to give due regard to the Assembly members while the Assembly Members reciprocate same,” he added.

Reports from Heads of Department and Government Agencies as well as issues, regarding projects and planning for the Municipality, were discussed.