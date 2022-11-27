MCE urged youth to venture into agriculture

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on the youth to venture into agriculture to produce more foods for local consumption and export.

He said the government was doing everything possible to encourage the youth to take to farming as a profession and to use their God’s given talents to improve the economy of the country.

Mr Buabeng made the call when the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly held its Farmers’ Day at Ahodwo, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, ahead of this year’s 38th National Farmers Day, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the same region.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition.”

Mr David Asare, a 38-year-old man from Ahodwo, was adjudged the overall Best Farmer for Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality and received a certificate, a tricycle, two spraying machines, cutlasses, two pair of wellington boots and other farming implements.

The items were donated by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament.

The Best Farmer owns 40-acre cassava farm, 10-acre maize farm, 10-acre pineapple farm, three-acre okro farm, two-acre each pawpaw and sugarcane farms, an acre plantain farm, 25 pigs, 30 goats, and 20 fouls.

The MCE commended Mr Asare for his efforts in farming and asked the youth to emulate him while applauding the MP for his donation to the programme.

Madam Esther Commey, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Director of Agriculture, said the municipality during the year chalked successes in some the government’s flagship programmes such as the supply of coconut seedlings to farmers, which created employment and enhance the income of the farmers.

“The planting of economic trees like mahogany, ofram and cedrela aided in the mitigation of climate change and improved the ecosystem while the supply of fertilizers under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme increased production of food in the municipality and improved farmers income.”

Madam Commey thanked institutions that supported the event.

Mr Asare expressed gratitude to the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly for organising the event, corporate bodies and individuals who contributed to the occasion.

Nana Opare Amankwah II, the Chief of Ahodwo, who chaired the function, lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the recognition of farmers and appealed for the provision of farming inputs to enhance food security.