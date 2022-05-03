MCE Urges Muslims To Be Guided By The Tenets Of Ramadan

Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissalla East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has charged the youth to be guided by the tenets of Ramadan and avoid social vices to ensure mutual habitation in the Municipality.

He urged them to continue to avoid bad deeds to ensure mutual coexistence, peace and harmony.

Mr Batong gave the advice during the Eid Mubarak prayers held at Tumu to mark the end of the 30 days of fasting.

He observed that during the one month fasting period, the reckless riding of motorcycles reduced, and the youth devoted their time to the rules guiding the fasting and prayers for forgiveness.

“I will, therefore, like to urge all of you to sustain the discipline you observed during the period of Ramadan in unity,” he said.

He admonished all Ghanaians to share the peace of Islam and forgive one another in the spirit of the faith.

Alhaji Mubarak Fehe Niadere, the Chief Imam of Tumu, who read the sermon after leading prayers, said he excepted Muslims to be at peace with each other at Sissala East and Ghana as a whole.