MCE urges parents to be responsible to improve pupils, students’ performances

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Keta in the Volta Region, has urged parents to take up their responsibilities to improve the educational standards of their children.

He said school children spent more hours at home than in school, hence parents must be ready to play their roles to help them learn at home for future academic excellence.

Mr Gemegah said this during the first seating of the Third Youth Parliament, held at the Keta Municipal Assembly Hall, to address the falling standards of education in the area.

He indicated that children must be nurtured and guided to set achievable goals, and teachers also had a major role to play to achieve this agenda.

“Education is free under this government, but parents, teachers, and our students have some vital roles to play to better their lots in the educational sector.”

Madam Effua Dogbey, a representative from the Keta Directorate, Ghana Education Service, disclosed that educational standards in the area had fallen since 2019.

There was a 34 per cent decline from the Basic Education Certificate Examination in 2019, while the 2020 and 2021 results showed a decline of 24 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

“Some of the challenges here include poor parental guidance, no textbooks, and inadequate desks,” she said.

Madam Dogbey urged students and pupils to be studious while the Government continued to do its part to mitigate the challenges.