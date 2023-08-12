MCE warns BECE candidates against post-exam anti-social behaviours

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly, Mr. Kofi Ofori has cautioned candidates of the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) to avoid all social vices while waiting for their results.

He said BECE was not an end in their educational journey but rather a stepping stone to achieving greater aspirations for which they must guard jealousy.

The MCE gave the advice when he, together with the Municipal Education Director, Mr Ebenezer Perry Ofori and a couple of assembly officials visited selected schools on the last day of the examination to affirm the goodwill of the assembly towards the candidates.

The schools visited included Kwashieman Cluster of Schools, McCarthy Hill Basic School and Christ Union Academy.

Mr. Ofori urged the candidates to hold their heads up high once the examinations were over and stay clear of all anti- social conducts.

He admonished them to be good ambassadors of their schools while at home adding that they should be dutiful to the cause of their parents and homes.

” While at home waiting for your results, never do anything to be a source of anxiety to your parents”, he said.

On his part, Mr. Perry Ofori indicated that completing BECE alone leaves a longer journey ahead, therefore candidates should prepare themselves to move higher up the academic ladder.

To this end, he advised the students to spend ample time at home relieving themselves of examination stress adding that they should stay home at the disposal of their parents who has invested so much in them to this point.

On their anxiety to get their first choice schools, he said, the opportunity exist to resort to their second choice among six selected schools which was equally competitive.

He said there was also the option of self- placement in the extreme of cases.