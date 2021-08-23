MDAs in Oti region asked to activate PHEMC to deal with COVID-19

All Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Oti region have been directed to immediately activate the Municipal and District Public Health Epidemic Management Committee (MDPHEMC) to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in their respective areas.

The directive was issued in a press release signed by Mr Joshua Makabu, Oti Regional Minister, after a Regional Public Health Epidemic Management Committee meeting on Sunday, which looked at how best to contain the disease in the region.

The release asked the public to continue observing the safety protocols including regular hand washing under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wearing of a mask, and social distancing at all public spaces to stem the spread of the virus.

All institutions in the region were charged to enforce the “No Mask, No Entry” policy at their premises and make available Veronica buckets filled with water, liquid, and hand sanitizer at vantage places for people to observe the protocols.

The release also directed all transport and boat operators not to allow any passenger onboard without a mask.

The release admonished religious gatherings including churches and mosques to adhere to the two-hour duration of worship as being directed by the President.

It directed that all social gatherings including funerals and festivals should be held within the two-hour limit and mandatory wearing of a mask and social distancing must be strictly adhered to to avoid the spread of the virus.

It asked all Heads of educational institutions in the region to ensure that both staff and students comply with the safety protocols.

The release said security agencies would be deployed to all checkpoints and public gatherings to ensure compliance with the measures and anyone who failed to adhere to the protocols shall be prosecuted.