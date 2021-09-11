MDS-Lancet donates to Cape Coast teaching hospital

As part of its corporate social responsibility, MDS-Lancet, one of the leading companies providing laboratory services in Ghana, has donated items worth GHS 40,000.00 to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).

The items donated included; office desks with drawers, Swivel chairs, book Shelves, Desktop Computers with CPU, metal lockers, Sofa (3 in 1), 3 in 1 photocopier and a projector.

They would be used to furnish the Doctor’s room of the Internal Medicine Sub-BMC to help the doctors feel more comfortable in the hospital to motivate them to stay much longer than before.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu, CEO of the hospital thanked the management of MDS-Lancet for the kind gesture and assured them that they would be put into good use.

The CEO of MDS-Lancet Laboratory, Dr. Paul Sekyere-Nyantakyi, who made the presentation, expressed his outfit’s readiness to do business with the CCTH and other hospitals in Cape Coast.

He also expressed gratitude to the management of CCTH for supporting their activities and said though most of their Corporate Social Responsibility had been within Accra and Kumasi, his office would look into the needs of its Cape Coast stakeholders and see how they could support them as well