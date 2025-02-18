Mdundo Empowers Naija Artists, Delivers Record-Breaking Royalty Payouts in 2024

Mdundo, Africa’s top music platform, is doubling down on its support for Nigerian musicians, ensuring they earn fair rewards for their craft. With a booming user base of 38.7 million Monthly Active Users and strong partnerships with Nigerian telco giants like Glo and MTN, Mdundo is driving the “Naija to the World” movement, helping artists monetize their talent locally and globally.

The Mdundo 2024 royalty payout season is in full swing, with thousands of Nigerian artists—from rising Afrobeat stars to Hausa music legends—receiving their earnings. Since launching, over 200,000 African artists have earned via Mdundo, and Nigeria’s vibrant music scene continues to dominate the platform. This aligns with Mdundo’s vision to build a sustainable future for African creatives.

Martin Nielsen, Mdundo CEO, shared: “Our mission has always been to offer African artists a sustainable platform to thrive. By delivering consistent and substantial earnings, we are contributing to the growth of individual artists while supporting the long-term development of the African music industry as a whole..”

Mdundo’s catalog thrives through collaborations with global labels like Universal Music and homegrown powerhouses such as Mavin Records. The platform also prioritizes Naija-centric genres like Afrobeat, Fuji, and Hausa music, ensuring local sounds resonate globally.

Phiona Nafuna, Head of Licensing, added: “Mdundo remains focused on empowering African musicians by ensuring fair and timely compensation. This is central to our mission to support artists, enhance the structure of the music industry, and contribute to the growing legal and financial framework within the sector.”

By 2026, Mdundo aims to disburse $1.5–2 million in royalties, with Nigerian artists leading the charge. Through telco deals, hyperlocal promotions, and user-friendly tools, Mdundo remains the go-to platform for Naija artists to thrive.