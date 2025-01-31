Me.Tai Drops Visuals For Debut Single “Emotional”

After years of composing projects for some of the best artists in the continent, songwriter-turned-singer Me.Tai is gearing to share her debut single, “Emotional” today 31.01.2025. Following her exquisite penmanship has elevated multiple songs and collaborations with artists namely Kenya’s Bien Aime, Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and Bella Shmurda, UK-Nigerian crooner RAY BLK – Me.Tai is finally stepping to the spotlight with “Emotional” introducing her to the recording and performing foundry of the industry.

Produced by Elevated with additional help from British production duo Sons of Sonix (SOS), “Emotional” poignantly explores human emotions such as intense sadness and temper, vulnerability and the struggle to control emotions during conflict. In the song, Me.Tai, while acknowledging the challenge of dealing with intense emotions and being vulnerable, opens up about the pressure of conforming to societal expectations and how hard it can be especially when you have been wronged.

The visuals further gives “Emotional” and aesthetic appeal, with each shot capturing the feverish emotions of the song. The official visualizer’s director, JQ, played an important role by creating the emotional vehemence that the song carries.

Throughout her career, Me.Tai has worked ad collborated with A-List artists and producers to create some of the top charting hits in the continent. She worked alongside Bien on ‘Alusa Why Are You Topless’ that has garnered more than 30 million streams. Her songwriting magic in Tiwa Savage Ft Zinoleesky’s “Jaiya Foreign” has more than 4.5 million streams. Besides music, her collaborative works have also been featured in grand films. The track “Sipping on Fame” was used on Netflix’s series ‘Inventing Anna.’ Additionally, the UK-based singer and songwriter’s “My Girl,” which she also took part in composing, was used as the official soundtrack of the BBC series ‘Champion.’

With a catalog full of top charting music and diverse placements in film, Me.Tai stands tall among great songwriters. In her new journey, she promises nothing short of the exceptional work she has done alongside the best African musical icons.

About Me.Tai

Taiwo Sotonwa, known as ‘Me.Tai’, grew up in Southeast London with a deep love for music, inspired by her DJ father. Her passion for singing was ignited at eight years old during a school talent show. Influenced by the Spice Girls and Michael Jackson, Tai’s musical tastes were further shaped by her sister’s introduction to R&B icons like Brandy and Whitney Houston.

Me.Tai’s music blends worldly sounds with strong R&B influences, characterized by introspective lyrics and strong melodies. She finds inspiration in real-life events and values collaboration, having worked with artists like Tiwa Savage, Bella Shmurda, Adekunle Gold, Tay Iwar, and Sons of Sonix.