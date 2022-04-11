MEA and India Baby Diapers Market Report to 2028 – Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “MEA and India Baby Diapers Market, By Type – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The baby diapers or nappies are used by the babies in order to avoid soiling of the clothes and the surrounding environment. The nappies are made up of a blend of synthetic and cotton fabrics which are designed in such a way that they capture the urine and fecal matter of the baby and prevent it from getting absorbed into the fabric, thereby preventing unwanted stains on the clothes.

Diapers are considered as one of the necessities for newborn babies as they are very essential for their hygiene needs. The nappies are available in various shapes and sizes and most of them have Velcro closures. These diapers are very soft, comfortable, and light weighted which makes it easy for the baby to wear.

Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Hengan

Unicharm

SCA Hygiene

KAO Corporation

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Market Dynamics:

Growing hygiene awareness and increasing launch of new product is driving growth of the MEA & India baby diapers market. For instance, in September 2020, Johnson’s Baby has launched a new range of baby care products as it has seen significant growth in demand in the Indian market.

On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw materials is expected to restrict growth of the MEA & India baby diapers market.

