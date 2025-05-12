MEA Awards: Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong Honoured for Outstanding Entrepreneurship and Social Impact

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Ltd., has received a prestigious honor at the Millennium Excellence Awards, a celebrated national event held under the distinguished patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The award, regarded as one of the highest forms of recognition for excellence in Ghana, was presented to Dr. Ofori Sarpong in recognition of his remarkable contributions to social development, entrepreneurship, and nation-building.

As the visionary leader behind Special Ice Ltd., one of Ghana’s leading beverage companies, Dr. Ofori Sarpong has not only built a successful business empire but has also demonstrated a deep commitment to uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Speaking at the event, organizers praised Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s dedication to empowering young entrepreneurs and his significant role in creating jobs and supporting economic growth in Ghana.

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong has set a remarkable example in business leadership and philanthropy, serving as a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs and a pillar of support for countless communities.

The Millennium Excellence Awards, which celebrates exceptional achievements across various sectors, is known for its rigorous selection process, making the recognition a testament to Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s enduring impact on Ghanaian society.

The award adds to a growing list of accolades for the business mogul, who continues to be a leading figure in Ghana’s corporate landscape and a source of inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs.