MeanAugustine Releases 2nd Single of the year ‘Blessings’

Versatile Ghanaian Musician, MeanAugustine is out with a glorious new song titled “Blessings” just a month after releasing “Elevate.” Listen Here

The beautifully-sung Afro-Pop record continues the artiste’s streak of flooding the Ghanaian music scene with superb tracks this year.

Unlike his last release, “Elevate” – which was more of an experimental record, “Blessings” is a pure laid-back Afro-Pop song with riveting lyrics. MeanAugustine in a relaxed tone, sings soulfully as if talking to a wayward kid to amend his or her ways. The delivery is simply top-notch.

On the MeanMix produced track, MeanAugustine reminisces about his own wayward ways, before assuring the mom of staying true to his grind and waiting for his “Blessings.”

With verses encased by a mellifluous sing-along chorus, the talented musician brings the song’s chief theme to life in two poignant verses.

In the opening verse, MeanAugustine tunefully raps about keeping a positive mind-set and outlook in life before intimately addressing poverty in the second verse.

MeanAugustine recently disclosed the inspiration behind the song to Amplify Ghana. He puts it this way: “My inspiration for writing the song was simply from all the numerous advice I have received over the years, so this is me assuring my people that no matter what, I will stay true to myself and wait on my blessings.”

“Blessings” by MeanAugustine is now available worldwide on all digital streaming platforms https://ditto.fm/blessings-meanaugustine

