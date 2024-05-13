MeanAugustine Releases His Debut Single ‘Elevate’

Versatile Ghanaian Musician, MeanAugustine has officially premiered his latest song titled “Elevate” live on streaming platforms.

Formerly known as Narja, MeanAugustine has shaken up the music scene with the release of this new superb record that is difficult to place under the umbrella of a specific genre.

He shows off impressive versatility by switching different styles and fusing distinct genres to produce an euphonious record.

“Elevate” is simply a motivational song that talks about focusing, grinding, finally winning and rising to the next level in one’s career.

However, there is nothing simple about the trilingual delivery and performance by MeanAugustine on the Z3NA produced track. Effortlessly switching between English, Twi and a modicum of Patoa, the artiste enraptures a medley of listeners.

Created on the back of a normal conversation between two artistes; MeanAugustine and Kinjunia, “Elevate” was chiefly performed as a freestyle.

“The song was actually inspired by my conversation with Kinjunia, we talked for about two hours on how to elevate our music career,” MeanAugustine told Amplify Ghana. He added that the chorus: “me and my gang go elevate,” just came to mind and he straightaway decided to record.

The song was mixed and mastered by MeanMix. “Elevate” by MeanAugustine is now out and available on all digital streaming platforms here https://ditto.fm/meanaugustine_elevate