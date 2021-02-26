The District Magistrate’s Court at Enchi, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, has sentenced a 24 year-old mechanic to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.

Francis Arhin, alias Destiny, was charged with unlawful entry and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty and was cautioned and discharged on count one but jailed on count two.

Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, said the complainant, Esther Nyamekye, a farmer, and the convict resided at Yiwabra in the Aowin Municipality.

He said on December 18, 2020, the complainant, while sleeping, noticed the presence of someone in her room around 0200 and 0300 hours.

Detective Agyare said when she woke up she saw Arhin standing beside her bed. Esther then raised the alarm for help but Arhin took to his heels.

He said the complainant later discovered that Arhin had stolen her mobile phone, valued at GH￠650.00, and an amount of GH￠750.00, which she kept in her purse.

Detective Agyare told the court that the complainant later found a pair of slippers belonging to Arhin on her compound.

She reported the case to the neighbourhood watchdog committee and on December 25, 2020, around 0230 hours, he was arrested by the committee members and handed over to the police.

During investigation he admitted the offence and said he sold the mobile phone to one Samini for 50.00 cedis.

Detective Inspector Agyare said they were making the necessary efforts to apprehend Samini, who is on the run.

GNA