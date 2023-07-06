Mechanic jailed 18 years for having anal sex with minor

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a mechanic to 18 years in prison for having anal sex with a nine-year-old girl.

Akwasi Owusu, 36,denied the offence but was found culpable after the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that the complainant was the mother of the victim.

The prosecution said the victim and her mother were Owusu’s neighbours.

It said on February 23, 2023, at about 2005hours, the victim went out to play with her friends a few meters from her house.

The Court heard that whilst playing, Owusu, the convict, called the victim and asked her to escort him to pick food from his sister.

On the way, the convict pulled a gun on the victim, dragged her into an uncompleted building and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her through her anus on a cloth on the floor.

The prosecution said the convict, after satisfying his sexual desire, fell asleep.

It said the victim took advantage of that and left the place without her panty to inform her mother of her ordeal.

The prosecution said the next day, the complainant reported the matter to the police and the victim led the police to the scene where the convict was found deeply asleep.

He was arrested and taken to the police station.

The prosecution said Police Medical report form was issued to the complainant for medical examination.

The Medical Officer’s report indicated that the victim’s her hymen was intact.

However, there was laceration about 1.2 centimeters long at the “5 O’Clock Position” of the perineal area with purulent discharge and blood tinge covering the surface, indicating defilement through the anus.

The prosecution said during police interrogation, the convict admitted having called the victim to escort him to take his food, but denied abusing her sexually.