Mechanized borehole, classroom block for Bowkrom

The government has provided the people of Bowkrom, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region with a mechanized borehole and a six-unit classroom block.

Mr. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam Agoagyiri made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a town hall meeting organised by the Assembly and attended by the chiefs and people of Bowkrom.

He said other projects near completion included a CHPS compound and a community centre.

Mr. Buabeng said the government was committed to ensuring that every community in the country had its share of the national cake by providing them with social amenities to improve their living conditions Nana Kumi II. The Chief of Bowkrom who chaired the function expressed gratitude to the government for the gesture and appealed for the provision of toilet facility for the community.