Medal table at Tokyo Olympic Games on August 3

FILED - A sticker alters the Tokyo Games from 2020 to 2021 in the gym of German wrestler Frank Staebler. On Monday local organizers said the opening of the torch relay ahead of the Games would take place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa
Following is medal table at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the competitions on Tuesday, August 3 (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):

China                        32      21      16      69
    United States                24      28      21      73
    Japan                        19       6      11      36
    Australia                    14       4      15      33
    ROC                          13      21      18      52
    Britain                      13      17      13      43
    Germany                       8       8      14      30
    France                        6      10       8      24
    Netherlands                   6       7       7      20
    South Korea                   6       4       9      19
    New Zealand                   6       4       5      15
    Italy                         5       9      15      29
    Hungary                       4       4       3      11
    Cuba                          4       3       4      11
    Czech Republic                4       3       1       8
    Canada                        3       4       7      14
    Switzerland                   3       4       5      12
    Brazil                        3       3       8      14
    Croatia                       3       3       2       8
    Chinese Taipei                2       4       4      10
    Sweden                        2       3       0       5
    Poland                        2       2       2       6
    Denmark                       2       1       3       6
    Jamaica                       2       1       2       5
    Norway                        2       1       1       4
    Slovenia                      2       1       1       4
    Ecuador                       2       1       0       3
    Greece                        2       0       1       3
    Uzbekistan                    2       0       1       3
    Kosovo                        2       0       0       2
    Qatar                         2       0       0       2
    Spain                         1       4       4       9
    Georgia                       1       4       1       6
    Romania                       1       3       0       4
    Venezuela                     1       3       0       4
    China's Hong Kong             1       2       0       3
    South Africa                  1       2       0       3
    Slovakia                      1       2       0       3
    Austria                       1       1       3       5
    Indonesia                     1       1       3       5
    Serbia                        1       1       3       5
    Belgium                       1       1       1       3
    Ethiopia                      1       1       1       3
    Philippines                   1       1       0       2
    Tunisia                       1       1       0       2
    Turkey                        1       0       5       6
    Ireland                       1       0       2       3
    Israel                        1       0       2       3
    Belarus                       1       0       1       2
    Estonia                       1       0       1       2
    Fiji                          1       0       1       2
    Iran                          1       0       1       2
    Latvia                        1       0       1       2
    Bermuda                       1       0       0       1
    Morocco                       1       0       0       1
    Puerto Rico                   1       0       0       1
    Thailand                      1       0       0       1
    Armenia                       0       2       1       3
    Colombia                      0       2       1       3
    Dominican Republic            0       2       1       3
    Ukraine                       0       1       6       7
    Mongolia                      0       1       2       3
    Portugal                      0       1       2       3
    India                         0       1       1       2
    Kenya                         0       1       1       2
    Kyrgyzstan                    0       1       1       2
    Nigeria                       0       1       1       2
    San Marino                    0       1       1       2
    Uganda                        0       1       1       2
    Bulgaria                      0       1       0       1
    Jordan                        0       1       0       1
    North Macedonia               0       1       0       1
    Namibia                       0       1       0       1
    Turkmenistan                  0       1       0       1
    Azerbaijan                    0       0       3       3
    Kazakhstan                    0       0       3       3
    Mexico                        0       0       3       3
    Egypt                         0       0       2       2
    Argentina                     0       0       1       1
    Cote d'Ivoire                 0       0       1       1
    Finland                       0       0       1       1
    Ghana                         0       0       1       1
    Kuwait                        0       0       1       1
    Malaysia                      0       0       1       1
Enditem
