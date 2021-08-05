Medal table at Tokyo Olympic Games on August 4

A medal tray that will be used during the victory ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is displayed during an unveiling event for the victory ceremonies' items including podium, music, costume and the medal tray for the Olympic and Paralympic games at Ariake Arena, in Tokyo, Japan June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Following is medal table at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the competition on Wednesday, August 4 (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):

China                        32      22      16      70
   United States                25      31      23      79
   Japan                        21       7      12      40
   Britain                      15      18      15      48
   Australia                    15       4      17      36
   ROC                          14      21      18      53
   Germany                       8       8      16      32
   France                        6      10       9      25
   Italy                         6       9      15      30
   Netherlands                   6       8       9      23
   South Korea                   6       4       9      19
   New Zealand                   6       4       5      15
   Cuba                          5       3       4      12
   Hungary                       4       5       3      12
   Canada                        4       4       7      15
   Brazil                        4       3       8      15
   Czech Republic                4       3       1       8
   Switzerland                   3       4       5      12
   Poland                        3       3       4      10
   Croatia                       3       3       2       8
   Sweden                        2       5       0       7
   Chinese Taipei                2       4       5      11
   Georgia                       2       4       1       7
   Denmark                       2       2       3       7
   Norway                        2       2       1       5
   Jamaica                       2       1       2       5
   Iran                          2       1       1       4
   Slovenia                      2       1       1       4
   Ecuador                       2       1       0       3
   Greece                        2       0       1       3
   Uzbekistan                    2       0       1       3
   Kosovo                        2       0       0       2
   Qatar                         2       0       0       2
   Spain                         1       4       5      10
   Romania                       1       3       0       4
   Venezuela                     1       3       0       4
   Ukraine                       1       2       8      11
   Kenya                         1       2       2       5
   China's Hong Kong             1       2       0       3
   South Africa                  1       2       0       3
   Slovakia                      1       2       0       3
   Serbia                        1       1       4       6
   Austria                       1       1       3       5
   Indonesia                     1       1       3       5
   Belgium                       1       1       1       3
   Ethiopia                      1       1       1       3
   Uganda                        1       1       1       3
   Philippines                   1       1       0       2
   Tunisia                       1       1       0       2
   Turkey                        1       0       5       6
   Ireland                       1       0       2       3
   Israel                        1       0       2       3
   Belarus                       1       0       1       2
   Estonia                       1       0       1       2
   Fiji                          1       0       1       2
   Latvia                        1       0       1       2
   Bermuda                       1       0       0       1
   Morocco                       1       0       0       1
   Puerto Rico                   1       0       0       1
   Thailand                      1       0       0       1
   Armenia                       0       2       1       3
   Colombia                      0       2       1       3
   Dominican Republic            0       2       1       3
   Kyrgyzstan                    0       2       1       3
   India                         0       1       2       3
   Mongolia                      0       1       2       3
   Portugal                      0       1       2       3
   Bulgaria                      0       1       1       2
   Nigeria                       0       1       1       2
   San Marino                    0       1       1       2
   Jordan                        0       1       0       1
   North Macedonia               0       1       0       1
   Namibia                       0       1       0       1
   Turkmenistan                  0       1       0       1
   Kazakhstan                    0       0       4       4
   Azerbaijan                    0       0       3       3
   Egypt                         0       0       3       3
   Mexico                        0       0       3       3
   Argentina                     0       0       1       1
   Cote d'Ivoire                 0       0       1       1
   Finland                       0       0       1       1
   Ghana                         0       0       1       1
   Kuwait                        0       0       1       1
   Malaysia                      0       0       1       1
   Syrian Arab Republic          0       0       1       1
   Enditem
   (Generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

