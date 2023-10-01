Medeama and Dreams FC qualify for CAF Club Championship money zone

Medeama and Dreams FC fight to ensure Ghanaian clubs rejoin big boys in Africa. After years of absence, Ghana will have club representation in Africa in the 2023/24 inter-club competitions.

This has become possible thanks to the hard-fought battle of Medeama Sporting Club and Dreams Football Club.

The two clubs have qualified to compete in the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

Medeama SC last season emerged as Champions of the Ghana Premier League. As a result, the team had the chance to compete in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

After a 5-3 aggregate victory over Horoya AC from Guinea, the Yellow and Mauve outfit are through to the group stage of the CAF top-tier inter-club competition.

Medeama SC will pocket $550,000 for reaching the CAF Champions League money zone

For Dreams FC, the team has had an impact although this is their first appearance in Africa.

The MTN FA Cup defending champions in the final preliminary round had to deal with Kallon FC from Sierra Leone.

At the end of two legs, Dreams FC have qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate win.

The successes of Medeama SC and Dreams FC mean two Ghanaian clubs will be battling with the big boys on the continent in the CAF inter-club competitions in the 2023/24 football season.

Source : Football Ghana