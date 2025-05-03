Medeama Break into Ghana Premier League Top Four with Decisive Victory Over Vision FC

Medeama SC climbed to third place in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after securing a 3-1 win against Vision FC at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium on Friday, bolstering their late-season push for continental qualification.

The match began explosively, with Medeama’s Kingsley Braye netting an opener just two minutes in, only for Vision FC’s Daniel Yemoh to equalize three minutes later in a frenetic start.

Despite Medeama controlling possession and creating multiple first-half chances, Vision’s resolute defense kept the scoreline level at halftime. The hosts emerged reinvigorated after the break, with defender Kamaradini Mamudu fresh from a brace in the previous match restoring their lead in the 52nd minute with a clinical finish. Vision’s attempts to claw back into the game left gaps defensively, allowing substitute Abdul Salam to seal the victory in the 85th minute with a composed team effort.

The result marks Medeama’s second consecutive win, propelling them into the top four with six goals scored and only one conceded in their last two outings. Their resurgence comes at a critical juncture, with the league season nearing its climax and teams jostling for position. For Vision FC, however, the defeat deepens relegation worries as the debutants remain 14th with 33 points from 30 matches, needing a strong finish to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Medeama’s late-season form underscores their reputation as perennial contenders, leveraging home advantage at the Tarkwa fortress to mount a credible challenge for African club competition slots. Vision FC, meanwhile, face an uphill battle to adapt to top-flight demands, with defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of cutting edge in crucial moments hampering their survival bid.

As the GPL enters its final stretch, the clash highlighted the growing divide between seasoned campaigners and newly promoted sides. Medeama’s blend of experience and tactical discipline contrasts sharply with Vision’s struggles to translate effort into results. With both teams’ fates hanging in the balance, the coming weeks will test their resolve in a league where momentum often dictates success.