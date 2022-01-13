Medeama end Hearts six-match unbeaten run in the league

Medeama SC defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 in an outstanding match-week six encounter played at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Wednesday.

Vincent Atinga’s solitary strike in the 82nd minute was enough to secure all three points for the Mauve and Yellow side who moved into fourth on the league table.

Hearts who were unbeaten in their last six matches in the Premier League stay in seventh with one outstanding match which is against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts would be looking to bounce back from this loss as they are set to face Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.