Medeama SC returned to winning ways on Sunday, with an emphatic 2-0 win against Bechem United on matchday 14, at the TNA Park in Tarkwa.

This was after they had lost their game against King Faisal at the Osei Ameyaw Park at Techiman in the 13th week.

The Tarkwa lads had goals from Justice Blay and Bright Enchil in the first half of the game to ensure that they pick all three points on the day.

Blay, converted a penalty in the 13th minute after a foul on Abass Mohammed in the box, whilst left-back Bright Enchil scored the second goal of the day, in the 39th minute.

Enchil received a well-measured pass from Rashid Nortey to smash home the second goal.

Afterward, the home side created a number of begging chances in the second half with Ebenezer Ackahbi, Joseph Tetteh-Zutah, and Abass Mohammed failing to convert them.

Medeama has now amassed 20 points from 14 games and travel to Elmina to battle Sharks in their next encounter on matchday 15.