Medeama Parts Ways with Coach Nebojsa Kapor Following Expiry of Contract

Medeama SC and head coach Nebojsa Kapor have mutually agreed to part ways after the expiration of his one-year contract.

The 38-year-old Bosnian tactician, who joined the Mauve and Yellows in December 2023, was unable to reach an agreement with the club for a contract renewal. Medeama confirmed the decision in a statement on Wednesday, noting that both parties had failed to come to terms on an extension.

Under Kapor’s guidance, Medeama made notable strides, delivering competitive performances in the Ghana Premier League. The club expressed its gratitude for his contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.

As the search for a permanent head coach continues, Technical Director Augustine Evans Adotey will assume interim responsibility for the team.