Medeama pips Bechem United at Tarkwa

Medeam SC recorded a lone goal victory over Bechem United on Sunday, at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

It was a late penalty converted by Vincent Atingah that ended Bechem United’s ten-game unbeaten run in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

Though Bechem United troubled the hosts with their high pressing display which saw John Moosie showing his goalkeeping prowess to rescue Medeama SC from conceding in the early minutes, whilst Medeama had few chances in the first half.

Back from the break, the fixture looked balanced as the two sides possessed the game in the middle with few chances created until the 93rd minute penalty.