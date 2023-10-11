Medeama SC awaits CAF approval to use its newly constructed stadium

Premier League Champions, Medeama Sporting Club is currently awaiting inspection and clearance from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to use its newly built T and A stadium as home grounds for the group stage of the Champions League.

The Cape Coast Sports stadium previously served as home grounds for the Tarkwa-based side during the preliminary round of the competition.

A statement from the club debunked claims of selecting the Baba Yara Sports stadium to host its group stage matches.

“The club has chosen the T and A Stadium in Tarkwa as its first option, awaiting inspection and clearance from the continent’s governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF),” it said.

The Premier League champions thanked Ghanaians for the show of support in its champions league campaign.

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Cape Coast Stadium remain the only approved venues for the group phase of the CAF inter-club competition.