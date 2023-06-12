Medeama SC clinches first Ghana Premier League title

After 34 Weeks of non stop action the Bet Pawa sponsored 2022 / 23 Ghana Premier League has come to a close with Tarkwa based Medeama Sports Club winning for the first time/

Medeama SC clinched their first ever Ghana Premier League title after beating Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday ending a 46-year Western region drought.

They have come closer to the title so many times but finally the club which spots mauve and yellow have picked their first League title.

The last time a representative from the Western Region won the Ghana Premier League was in 1977 when Sekondi Hasaacas won the title. Prior to that victory, Sekondi Eleven Wise were the only Western Region side to have won the championship with a remarkable triumph in 1960.

In total Medeama won 18 matches, drew six and lost ten finishing with 60 points.

Tamale City, King Faisal and Kotoku Royals are the relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

The new entrants are Heart of Lions, Nations FC, and Bofoakwa Tano.

The tough competition saw defending champions Asante Kotoko placing fourth, while another big club, Accra Hearts of Oak was at the 12th position and nearly relegated,

Clubs like Bechem Utd, Accra Lions, Dreams FC, Bibiani GoldStars, Aduana Utd, Samreboi Samatex, Berekum Chelsea put up some wonderful moments in some games.

Abednego Tetteh scored 18 goals to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Golden Boot.