Medeama SC in Guinea for CAF Champions League second clash

Premier League Champions, Medeama Sporting Club have left the shores of Ghana for their CAF Champions League second-leg clash encounter against Guinea’s AC Horoya.

The Tarkwa-based side would go into the game with a 3-1 advantage over their opponents who were hoping to sail through to the next round.

A group stage entry would be a historic moment for the champions who were confident of equalling Berekum Chelsea’s 2016 record.

Medeama have enjoyed one of their best season’s this year, winning the betPawa Premier League and heading towards the Group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauve boys would hope to make history once again, having eliminated Nigeria’s Remo Stars in the first round of the competition