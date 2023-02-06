Medeama SC’s Joseph Tetteh Zutah retires

Medeama SC Captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah has announced his retirement after 15 years with the Ghana Premier League side.

He joined them in 2008 as a teenager.

The club legend, who had contributed to the success story of the yellow and mauve side, bid farewell to the fans and management of Medeama, in his final game against Samartex on Sunday.

A statement from the premier league giants said “Medeama SC would like to announce that club legend Joseph Tetteh Zutah would bring his 15-year association with the club as a player to an end on Sunday, February 5, 2023”.

It described him as an excellent player who had paid his dues to Medeama and excel, as he would be remembered for his great achievement.

“The midfielder goes down in history as the most loyal and dedicated Medeama footballer to have graced the pitch in Tarkwa,” it added.

The club wished him well in his next chapter and urged him to do exploits going forward.

The player, who doubles as the Vice President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) made 430 appearances and scored over 100 goals and assists.

To his achievements, the football administrator won the MTN FA Cup with Medeama SC in the 2013 and 2015 league season.