Medeama wins big at maiden GFA awards 

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC swept major honours at the maiden edition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) awards held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

Medeama, who recently won the Super Cup, picked up the prestigious club of the season award, while their Captain Vincent Atingah, won the Player of the Season award.

The Head Coach for the Mauve and Yellow club, Evans Augustine Adotey, was adjudged the Coach of the Season, while Felix Kyei also grabbed the Goalkeeper of the Season.

Accra Lions midfielder Abbas Samurai was adjudged the Discovery of the Year after scoring nine goals in last season’s league, while the top scorer award went to Abednego Tetteho of Bibiani Gold Stars.

In the women’s division, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who won last season’s Women’s Premier League, were adjudged the club of the season.

Nana Joe Adarkwah and Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies were adjudged Coach of the Season and Player of the Season, respectively.

Below is the full list of winners:

PREMIER LEAGUE

Abass Samari – Discovery of the Season

Felix Kyei – Goalkeeper of the Season

Abednego Tetteh – Top Scorer of the Season

Serge Eric Zeze – Goal of the Season

Medeama SC – Club of the Season

Evans Augustine Adotey – Coach of the Season

Vincent Atingah – Player of the Season

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL



Ellen Alormenu – Discovery of the Season

Grace B. Banwaa – Goalkeeper of the Season

Mary Amponsah – Top Scorer of the Season

Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Club of the Season

Nana Joe Adarkwah – Coach of the Season

Mary Amponsah – Player of the Season



MTN FA CUP

Samuel Adom Antwi – Player of the Season

Solomon Agbasi – Goalkeeper of the Season

Abdul Aziz Issah – Discovery of the Season

Abdul Karim Zito – Coach of the Season

Samuel Adom Antwi & Abdul Manaf Umar – Top Scorers



DIVISION ONE LEAGUE

Baba Hamadu Musah – Division One League Best Player of the Season

Fatawu Salifu, Johnson Smith & Fuseini Abubakar – Division One League Coaches of the Season

Baba Hamadu Musah – Division One League Top Scorer of the Season

Solomon Ohene Nimo – Division One League Goalkeeper of the Season

Richmond Apokum – Division One League Discovery of the Year