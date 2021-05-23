Medeama SC’s Yaw Preko is the NASCO Ghana Premier League (GFA) Coach of the Month for April.

The Medeama coach guided his team to three wins from four matches in the month of April.

Preko beat competition from WAFA’s Prosper Narteh Ogum and Hearts of Oak’s Samuel Boadu who were all nominated for the award.

He would receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.

