MedFind+ will advance e-pharmacy in Ghana – Pharmaceutical Society

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) is calling for technological innovations to build an integrated hybrid healthcare ecosystems in the country.

“There is the need to harness the power of technology, physical skills and knowledge as well as the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make Ghana an attractive healthcare delivery destination.” Mr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, the PSGH President, advised.

According to him, from sourcing of quality ingredients and technology for pharmaceutical manufacturing to the provision of pharmaceutical care, “old barriers have to be pulled down and new roles have to be assumed.”

“This new era of technology and digitalisation requires pharmacists who are bold and daring to push the limits on the backbone of the laid down framework for the advancement of the pharmaceutical sector that contributes positively to the growth of our nation,” the PSGH President observed.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by Mr. William Ofori, Chairman of the PSGH E-Pharmacy Committee, at the launch, in Accra, of the MedFind+, an online pharmaceutical platform that provides access to quality prescribed and over-the-counter medication via multiple digital platforms.

The major stakeholders are patients, caregivers, doctors, nurses, pharmaceutical firms, employers, employees, among others.

E-Script Solutions developed the app leveraging on its expertise in technology and innovations, which is line with the e-Pharmacy Policy and Guidelines.

Mr. Donkoh said in December 2021, the Pharmacy Council launched the Policy Guidelines on e-Pharmacy, and in response to that, the PSGH set up an e-Pharmacy Committee to peruse the e-Pharmacy Policy and Guidelines – to make the needed inputs for acceptance and effective implementation.

“The work of the PSGH e-Pharmacy Committee helped shaped the implementation resulting in the official launch of the Ghana National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (GNEPP),” the PSGH President noted.

The journey to the e-pharmacy launch was quite a thorough one, he stated, adding that the PSGH’s vision was worth it since the GNEPP “has made it possible for young energetic and innovation-driven entrepreneurs like E-Script Solutions to leverage on technology to come up with MedFind+ today.”

Maame Ohenewah Boateng, the General Manager, E-Script Solutions, said the firm was happy to have contributed significantly to creating access to digital pharmaceutical services in the country.

He hoped the app would go a long way to assist Ghanaians as they sought to buy pharmaceutical products in a more convenient manner.

Madam Adela Ashie, of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), lauded the E-Script Solutions for developing the innovative product to improve access to certified medicines.