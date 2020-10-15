Medi-Moses Prostate Centre and Herbal Clinic have affirmed their support for the maiden Adonko “Next Level” Statesman Peace Walk slated for November 21, 2020.

The peace walk would see thousands of Ghanaians including Flagbearers of various political parties as well celebrities, chiefs and, religious leaders, among other affirm their commitment towards sustain the peace of the country ahead of the December 7 polls.

Dr Moses De-Gaulle Dogbatsey, the Chief Executive Officer of Medi-Moses Prostate Centre and Herbal Clinic, at a brief ceremony in signing the partnership was excited about the course being pursued by Afra Media Consult, organisers of the walk in sensitising all stakeholders about the need to preserve our peace.

He was hopeful that this peace walk would send a strong signal to all political holders and the populace at large about how we can’t compromise on our peace for any form of violence before, during and after the elections.

Mr Harrison Ofosu, Chief Executive Officer of Afra Media was grateful to the Medi-Moses outfit for support for the upcoming walk and assured him of a peaceful and educative event come November 21.

He called on all political stakeholders to partake in the walk to reassure cizitens of their commitment to ensuring peace in the upcoming polls.

The Medi-Moses Prostate Centre and Herbal Clinic has over the years provided quality services in the health sector especially providing relief for men suffering from prostate enlargement, among other diseases.