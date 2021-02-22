The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana has announced that Media Accreditation process for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games begins on 22nd February, 2021 and ends on 15th March, 2021.

Media houses interested in covering the Paralympic Games and NPC – Ghana preparations / Road to Tokyo programme can apply for accreditation within the period by submitting high quality scanned copy of bio data page of their passport and a high quality scanned passport sized picture (35mm x 45mm) and an official letter of introduction from their respective media houses to [email protected] before the deadline date.

According to a press release from the NPC – Ghana, confirmation will not be on first come, first serve basis.

It said successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.