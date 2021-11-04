Media advised to verify kidnapping cases with police before publication

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has entreated the media to always verify sensitive issues, like kidnapping, before publication.

“This is to tone down on the tension, social insecurity, fear and panic that is gradually being created in the Region due to such fake kidnap stories and its publication by a section of the media,” a statement issued by the Command said.

It was signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, and copied the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

The Command has arrested a media person, Paa Kwesi Simpson of Connect FM, for airing one such false kidnap stories; the alleged kidnap at Mpohor, which Ghanaweb publicised, and one Stephen Kumi, to assist in investigations.

Simpson, in October this year, received information from Stephen Kumi that his (Kumi’s) girlfriend, Stephanie Kumiwaa, had been kidnapped.

Without crosschecking with the family of the girl or the police, Simpson went ahead to air the story, the statement said.

A follow-up by the police to the Mpohor community to conduct investigation proved that the Kidnap was a hoax.

The Command, therefore, arrested the two persons to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, Simpson had been granted a Police Enquiry Bail.