MEDIA ADVISORY: Governance of Artificial Intelligence for Global Health in Africa

Join us for the exclusive launch of the “Governance of Artificial Intelligence for Global Health in Africa” report, developed by the Science for Africa Foundation’s (SFA Foundation) Science Policy Engagement for Africa’s Research (SPEAR) programme.

The report is the culmination of a year-long effort involving convenings across Africa’s five regions, policy analysis, and extensive surveys to identify policy gaps and opportunities in AI and data science for global health. It includes consultations across 43 African countries, and it incorporates insights from over 300 stakeholders.

Aligned with STISA-2034, which guides the continent’s science and technology development to make Africa a prosperous and peaceful continent that is driven by innovation and sustainable development, this report integrates the critical role of AI in achieving this long-term vision.

This report is the first installment in a larger series.

Date: Wednesday, 2 April 2025

​​ ​ Time: 12h00pm CAT

10 AM UTC

10 AM in Bamako, Mali

11 AM in Lagos, Nigeria

12 PM in Cairo, Egypt

12 PM in Johannesburg, South Africa

12 PM in Lilongwe, Malawi

1 PM in Nairobi, Kenya

Location: Virtual on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fbHzWN78SB6lRCpnBKDJYA#/registration

Speakers:

Prof Tom Kariuki, Chief Executive Officerat the SFA Foundation

Dr Uzma Alam – Policy and Data Lead at the SFA Foundation

Prof Aremu – Director at Research Enterprise Systems (RES)

Dr Chomora Mikeka, Director of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) in the Ministry of Education, Government of Malawi

Dr Palesa Sekhejane – Director, Strategic Partnerships at Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)

What you will gain from the webinar:

Access to exclusive insights into Africa’s evolving AI governance landscape.

Understanding the policy gaps, challenges, and opportunities in AI for healthcare.

Engage in a Q&A session with global health and AI experts.

Be the first to access key policy recommendations that will shape AI governance in Africa.

RSVP by 28 March 2025. Register your attendance on Zoom here

