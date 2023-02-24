Media asked to champion the transformation of the economy

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has tasked the media to play an active role in revitalising the economy, “as the fourth Estate of the realm, media must join forces with other key stakeholders for economic transformation.”

Mr Abraham Koomson, GFL General Secretary, acknowledged the power of the media to promote advocacy, scrutinise governmental policies, and above all serve as a watchdog, “these are elements needed to fight corruption and nepotism in the country”

Mr Koomson stated at the Ghana News Agency Dialogue on “measures to secure the economy without sacrificing the manufacturing sector.”

He noted, “we need a vibrant and fearless media to hold everyone accountable, we need fiscal discipline to turn the economy around.”

He explained that the media was clothed with so much power for positive transformation “the public need information from the government as well as provide feedback to the government.

“Media must be bold to criticize unpopular decisions and actions of the government to encourage accountability and transparency. the media must amplify the voices of the voiceless.”

He also cautioned the government against policies and postures that would send the wrong signal to the investor community.

He disclosed that due to the current economic situation, some investors were folding up, others were considering cutting down on the number of staff or reducing production.

He reiterated that too many taxes imposed on the importation of raw materials formed part of the unstable policies, which were now scaring investors away from the country and subsequently crippling the manufacturing sector.

The Federation, therefore, cautioned the government that with such huge taxations, manufacturing industries could not produce at competitive prices, leading to most of them shutting down their operations and leaving the country.

He noted that it was time government supported investors and helped local companies grow instead of imposing too many taxes, stressing that the over-taxation of raw material importation was gradually crippling the manufacturing sector, and something must be done about it urgently.

He said the GFL was in talks with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to jointly tackle the issue, adding that other stakeholders would also be contacted for their inputs on the overburdened taxes on raw materials.

He disclosed that the GFL had already written to the GRA for a meeting to discuss the issue, adding that they have also petitioned Parliament on the taxes to ensure that the industries survived and provided the needed jobs for the large unemployed youth.