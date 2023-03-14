Media asked to enhance public’s knowledge on climate change

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI) has urged the media to help the public to understand climate change issues.

He asked media practitioners to demystify the subject matter for everyone to know how the issues were affecting the globe.

Dr Afriyie said this at a breakfast meeting with editors to get their support in Climate change management.

He said the media ought to make the populace aware that their activities such as deforestation, burning of wood, and the release of fumes into the environment by vehicles, among others, contributed to the temperature change.

“Ghanaians need to prevent the temperature from rising by preserving the flora (plants) and fauna (animals) so, they must know their roles…”

Dr Afriyie said it was high time journalists held people in authority accountable concerning how the environment should be managed as well as put pressure on government to pass the laws to deal with the situation.

The Minister said climate issues were important to Ghana and the rest of the world, adding that all over the world, countries were experiencing global warming, necessitating concerted efforts from all.

“…We should sometimes use climate issues to cool the political atmosphere.

“We need total support of the media in creating public awareness on climate change,” Dr Afriyie emphasised.