With exactly one hundred days to the prestigious Tokyo Olympic Games, attention is now expected to be focused on team Ghana.

Ghanaians are gradually warming into in an expectant mood waiting to see the performance of team Ghana.

Team Ghana’s preparations will move into full steam with some athletes who have already booked their priceless tickets to the Games.

To ensure nothing is left uncovered ahead of the events, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah has held had a face to face interaction with media officers attached to the various national sports federations. Some of these Federations have athletes are expected to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The interaction was purposely held to share ideas, solicit suggestions and gage expectations from the press officers.

The gathering also afforded the media to officially know the plans and polices of the GOC ahead of the Games.

According to the GOC President, the media can never be isolated from the mission and vision of the Olympic movement in Ghana.

“GOC is committed to work with you as press officers of the various federations, in fact you are core to the success of GOC and therefore we must help brand it with positive reportage all the time”.

He assured the attaches that he will continue to operate an open door policy to engage the media as often as necessary.