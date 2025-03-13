Media Engagement Highlights Human Rights and Mining Issues in Ghana

The Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL), alongside WACAM, Oxfam in Ghana, and the Media Foundation for West Africa, today hosted a media engagement aimed at elevating the voices of communities impacted by mining in Ghana.

This event, which took place on Thursday, 13th March, centered on the pressing human rights issues, governance hurdles, and socio-economic effects stemming from Newmont Ghana Gold Limited’s Ahafo and Akyem projects.

The event brought together stakeholders including journalists to share concerns and perspectives on the human rights and environmental impacts of mining operations.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Augustine Niber, the Executive Director of CEPIL, stressed the importance of extracting natural resources responsibly and sustainably “We are fortunate to have a wealth of natural resources, but the real question is whether we’re managing to extract them in ways that truly benefit our people and the environment,” he pointed out.

Mr. Niber reflected on Ghana’s long-standing mining history, which stretches back hundreds of years. Yet, he expressed concern that the advantages of mining haven’t been shared fairly, and the environmental toll has been heavy. “We’re losing our farmers, and our environment is suffering from pollution. If we’re not careful, we’ll find ourselves importing more food than we can grow, and our foreign exchange reserves will dwindle,” he cautioned.

He also highlighted the critical need to place human rights at the forefront of development efforts. “Any development that overlooks human rights is bound to be unsustainable. We need to discover better methods for resource extraction that don’t harm our environment or our communities.”

A gripping documentary has brought to light the harsh realities faced by communities impacted by Newmont’s mining operations in the Ahafo and Akyem regions.

This investigative piece, spearheaded by a courageous journalist, uncovers a web of deceit, unfulfilled promises, and the illegal seizure of farmland, leaving many people struggling to make ends meet.

The film reveals how Newmont’s management allegedly used underhanded tactics to take over farmland, forcing families out of their homes and ruining their livelihoods.

Despite the company’s claims of offering alternative sources of income and benefits—like building hospitals and providing clean water—these promises have turned out to be nothing more than empty words.

One of the most alarming claims made in the documentary is that Newmont promised to return the land it acquired to its original owners after a decade. Yet, community members affected by these actions assert that this commitment has been repeatedly overlooked, leaving them cut off from their ancestral lands.

This documentary serves as a harsh critique of Newmont’s practices and raises essential questions about corporate responsibility, human rights, and environmental sustainability. As the journalist digs deeper, it becomes evident that the real price of Newmont’s mining operations is paid by the vulnerable communities who have lost their homes, livelihoods, and dignity.

Ultimately, the documentary is a powerful call for corporate accountability, transparency, and responsibility. It urges policymakers, civil society, and individuals to stand up for justice and fairness for those affected.

The experience-sharing session aimed to amplify the voices of those impacted by mining, focusing on issues like land acquisition, compensation for resettlement, and environmental degradation. Community members voiced their concerns and shared their experiences, while stakeholders explored ways to encourage sustainable and responsible mining practices in Ghana.

CEPIL’s mission was to provide media professionals with a unique chance to connect with civil society representatives, hear firsthand stories from community members, and learn advocacy strategies to improve resource governance.

By sharing their narratives and insights, communities affected by mining aimed to highlight the human rights violations and challenges they face due to Newmont’s operations.

This media engagement is part of CEPIL’s larger mission to promote fair and transparent governance of resource revenues in Ghana.

By Kingsley Asiedu