Journalists and others in the media fraternity have expressed shock over the sudden death of Alhaji Saed Ali Yaqub, editor of Luv FM, in Kumasi.GH

Alhaji Yaqub, 57, died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Sunday morning.

The news of his death sent a shock wave across the media fraternity in Kumasi as most of them took to the social media to express shock and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Alhaji Yaqub is the second senior journalist to die in Kumasi this year.

Mrs Elizabeth Kankam Boadu, former Ashanti Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, died in April, this year, after a short illness.

She is yet to be buried.

These sudden deaths among Journalists in Kumasi this year, is creating anxiety in the media fraternity.

Alhaji Yaqub will be buried on Monday August 17 this year, in accordance with the Islamic tradition.