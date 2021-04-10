Media Vaccination
Media Vaccination

Majority of media persons in the Sunyani Municipality on Friday took their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and lauded the government for its intervention.

They joined hundreds of essential service providers, pensioners and the aged in the second batch of the nationwide vaccination exercise held in Sunyani.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency the media practitioners expressed the hope that many Ghanaians would be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

They were also optimistic that with an effective collaboration with the Ghana Health Service on public education, it would diffuse the myths surrounding the vaccination.

“I have already prepared my mind to take the jab, despite the mystical and unfounded theories surrounding the vaccine,” Precious Semevoh, Joy News Regional Correspondent, said.

For Mrs Fawzia Seidu, a reporter of the GNA, and a breastfeeding mother, her fear was the safety of her baby, and expressed the hope that the jab would not have any effects on her and the infant.

Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, and TV3 Regional Correspondent, allayed public fears on the vaccine saying the theories and myths had no scientific proof.

He advised his colleagues who had taken the jab not to hesitate to report any abnormalities or complications to the health workers for immediate attention.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

