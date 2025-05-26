Media Luminary Reuben Cudjoe Hadzide Honored with Prestigious Honorary Doctorate

By : Ruth Adjorlolo, Special Correspondent, Sankofaonline.

In a momentous recognition of his unwavering dedication to humanity, Reuben Cudjoe Hadzide, a distinguished media personality, has been awarded an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Human Letters-Honoris Causa by CICA-International University & Seminary. This prestigious honor celebrates his profound impact on society through his work in media, philanthropy, and community service.

A Legacy of Service and Excellence

Hadzide’s journey has been one of relentless commitment to uplifting communities and advocating for meaningful change. His contributions extend beyond the realm of media, as he has actively championed numerous charitable causes and nonprofit organizations. His philanthropic efforts have touched countless lives, reinforcing his reputation as a beacon of hope and progress.

Philanthropic Contributions to Charities and Nonprofits

Beyond his media influence, Hadzide has been a steadfast supporter of various charitable initiatives. His philanthropic endeavors have included:

Educational Support: Funding scholarships and mentorship programs for underprivileged students.

Healthcare Advocacy: Supporting medical aid programs and health awareness campaigns.

Community Development: Partnering with nonprofit organizations to provide resources for marginalized communities.

Youth Empowerment: Establishing initiatives that foster leadership and skill development among young individuals.

Through these efforts, Hadzide has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social responsibility, ensuring that his influence extends far beyond the airwaves.

A Celebration of Impact and Dedication

The honorary doctorate was awarded in recognition of Hadzide’s exemplary service to humanity and his community. The Governing Council and Graduation Committee of CICA-International University & Seminary commended his outstanding contributions, acknowledging his dedication to fostering positive change.

The grand ceremony took place on May 20, 2025, at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida, where family, friends, and esteemed guests gathered to celebrate this milestone. The event was a testament to Hadzide’s enduring legacy and the profound impact he has made through his work.

A Well-Deserved Honor

Colleagues and supporters from Sankofaonline extended their heartfelt congratulations to Hadzide, recognizing his unwavering dedication and transformative influence. His recognition by the university is not just an accolade but a reflection of his lifelong commitment to service, excellence, and philanthropy.

As Hadzide continues to inspire and uplift communities, this honorary doctorate serves as a symbol of his remarkable journey—one defined by passion, purpose, and an unyielding drive to make the world a better place.