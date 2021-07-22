Media Manager arrested for alleged forgery and misappropriation

Jonathan Amponsah Mensah, Manager of Assin-Fosu based Rich FM, has been arrested by the police for allegedly forging invoices and misappropriating GHC104,090.00, belonging to the Station.

The suspect is said to have presented series of invoices during the first quarter of 2021 to Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu, Chief Executive Officer of the FM Station, as its annual Regulatory Link Spectrum and Authorisation fees issued by the National Communications Authority (NCA) Office in Takoradi.

The CEO, therefore, issued cheques to cover payments of the charges and Mensah later presented two receipts with serial numbers: 00070 dated 02/01/2021 and 00441/2021 dated 10/03/2021 to Dr Asiedu as payments covering 2019 to date.

But, suspicious of the sudden rise in charges, Dr Asiedu sought clarification from the NCA office in Takoradi, where the purported payments were made with two of the invoices, including payment receipts of respective cash amounts of GHC21,000.00 and GHC25,000.00.

After scrutiny, the Authority uncovered that the invoices and receipts which had the supposed signature of the Acting Director-General of the Authority, Mr Joe Anokye, on them were all forged documents and inconsistent with what was on record during the review period.

Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police Command, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, upon scrutiny, the NCA uncovered that the two invoices, which captured the purported signatures of Mr Anokye, Acting Director-General of the Authority, were forged.

Sergeant Ettie said the NCA further detected that the radio station had defaulted in the payments of its charges since 2019.

On Wednesday, July 14, at about 1430 hours, Dr Asiedu reported Mensah to the Police for dishonestly forging and signing official documents.

The suspect was arrested and assisting with investigations, while the two forged invoices and receipts of NCA were kept as evidence.