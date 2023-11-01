Media must help change perception about TVET – Dr Asamoah

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General, Commission for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has appealed to the media to help change the wrong narrative about TVET in the country.

According to him, though there may be challenges with the sector, there are positive developments in the TVET area that the media have failed to effectively communicate to the public.

Dr Asamoah made the called when the Commission engaged the media at a workshop on the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP) in Accra.

The Government of Ghana began implementing the GJSP in January 2021, with a US$200 million grant from the World Bank.

The project focuses on skill development and job creation across the country, with the aim of aiding the government in better responding to the need to create more and better jobs for the country’s youth and rapidly growing labour force.

Dr. Asamoah also urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the infrastructure provided by the government in TEVT institutions enhance their skill development and training.

Mr Samuel Thompson, Director of Policy Formulation and Evaluation, noted that the GJSP, which is financed by the World Bank, aimed to support skill development, and create employment for Ghanaians.

He said the project comprises multiple activities that promotes the employment and productivity of workers, as well as initiatives to strengthen the efficiency and capacity of government agencies for the various operations to be implement under the project.

Mr Thompson stated that the project comprises five components for skill development and job creation, including the provision of apprenticeship and entrepreneurial support to individuals for jobs, as well as competitive grants to entrepreneurs for expanded employment.

The project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Finance.

The main implementing agencies are CTVET, the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) and Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI).