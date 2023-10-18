Media personality, Akosuah Nelly moves to ShoBiz TV

Ghanaian media personality, Akosuah Nelly has made a switch to new television platform, ShoBiz TV. Akosua who is a well-known media personality previously worked as a producer at Original TV, where she produced their e chat show.

She now moves to the Spintex-based television channel as producer for their flagship morning show, Sun Up and other entertainment driven programs. “This is a new chapter in my life and my goal is to elevate Sun Up to become the top morning show program in Ghana,” Nelly stated.

Akosuah Nelly was recently in the news after making a donation to diabetic and hypertensive patients at the Pentecost Hospital as part of her birthday activities.

A well-known face in entertainment media, Akosua Nelly has worked on Makola Vs Kejetia, the annual Rhythms on the Runway and a host of other programs and events.