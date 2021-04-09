Media Vaccination
Media practitioners in the Sunyani East and West Municipalities have taken their turn to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Sunyani.

Mr. Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), has entreated all media practitioners in the Municipalities and the Region in general to get involved and be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves since they were also front liners.

He made the statement in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital where a COVID-19 vaccination exercise was ongoing.

The Regional GJA President said about 20 media practitioners in the Sunyani Municipality of both sex were supposed to take the injection by the close of the day in Sunyani, adding that similar vaccination exercise was on going for about 150 people in the fraternity at the other districts.

Mr. Larry encouraged all practitioners to do away with the fear and the myths surrounding the COVID -19 vaccine to be able to save their lives and that of others they may come in contact with.

He said every vaccination came with its reactions and so practitioners taking the vaccine would become pacesetters in their families and societies, so that they could encourage others to go for the injection in due time.

Mr. Larry said none of the members vaccinated so far against the COVID-19 had so far reported of any complication after taking the injection and assured the practitioners that there would not be any serious reaction during and after the injection.

