Media practitioners trained in basic sign language

Reverend Alexander Nyame, Coordinator, Ministry to Persons with Disabilities, Church of Pentecost, has taken media practitioners participating in a capacity building programme through basic sign language.

The participants were engaged in practical sign language and tried signing basic words and sentences.

The Media Capacity Building Initiative for Reporting on Disability is an initiative of the Young African Media Centre with support from the United States Embassy.

The capacity building programme is aimed at equipping journalists and media practitioners to, effectively and efficiently, report on disability issues.

Rev. Nyame said, “we encourage everyone to be committed to the full inclusion of persons with disabilities. Full inclusion is very possible.”

Ms Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, a communications organisation, said society loses valuable capabilities of persons with disabilities if they are excluded.

She said engaging with persons with disabilities promotes and generate social empathy.