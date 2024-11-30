Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Media Practitioners Urged to Prioritize Safety and Accuracy During Election Coverage

    By: Seth Opoku Agyemang

    Date:

    The former Brong Ahafo Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Charles Koomson, has urged journalists to prioritize their safety while covering the upcoming December 2024 elections.

    He emphasized that media practitioners must live to narrate the stories they cover rather than becoming the subjects of those stories.

    Mr. Koomson shared this advice during a one-day sensitization workshop organized by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for media practitioners in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions.

    The workshop, aimed at preparing journalists for responsible and safe election reporting, brought together seasoned journalists and other key stakeholders in the media landscape.

    Lessons from Past Negligence

    Highlighting the dangers associated with election coverage, Mr. Koomson noted that several journalists have lost their lives due to negligence in volatile situations.

    He stressed the need for reporters to recognize potential threats and act swiftly to safeguard their lives.

    “When you see danger, do not hesitate to leave the scene. Prioritize your safety. You cannot report a story if you lose your life,” he cautioned.

    Accuracy Over Speed

    Mr. Emmanuel Adu-Gyamera a seasoned journalist formerly with, The Daily Graphic, also underscored the importance of accuracy in election-related reporting.

    He urged media practitioners to avoid sacrificing truth for speed in their quest to break news first.

    “Some media houses rush to publish stories in the name of being first to break the news, often at the expense of accuracy.

    This habit pollutes public discourse and misinforms citizens,” he observed.

    He further noted that election-related stories are particularly sensitive and must be handled with care to prevent stirring unrest. “Reckless reporting during elections can ignite tensions and cause harm to the nation.

    Journalists have a responsibility to inform, not inflame,” he emphasized.

    Preparing for the December Elections

    The workshop also addressed the critical role of journalists in safeguarding peace and democracy during elections. Participants were advised to verify all information before publication, avoid sensationalism, and uphold ethical standards in their reportage.

    The GJA emphasized that its members must work collaboratively with security agencies, political parties, and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

    The association also called on media organizations to provide adequate safety training and resources for their reporters ahead of the polls

